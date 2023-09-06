DES MOINES, Iowa — Councilmember Indira Sheumaker has resigned from her position with the Des Moines City Council Mayor Cownie announced on Wednesday.

In a press release Mayor Cownie said Sheumaker’s resignation letter was received on Wednesday and filed with the City Clerk’s Office.

“We wish Ms. Sheumaker the best and appreciate Ms. Sheumaker’s time on the council,” Mayor Cownie said.

Sheumaker had not attended any council meetings or functions since March 6. As a result of the unexplained absence Mayor Cownie sent her an official letter requesting an explanation about her absence and what her future on the council entailed. If she did not respond to the letter by the end of August, her position would be considered abandoned. Sheumaker didn’t respond to that letter before the deadline.

Mayor Cownie said he and the City Council will take the time allocated by the statute to determine their next steps.