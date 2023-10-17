INDIANOLA, Iowa — Tuesday night Indianola will celebrate and share Native American culture with an Evening of Native History, Culture, and Storytelling.

Amanda Cawthorn, a member of the Oneida, and Eugene Fracek, a member of the Rosebud Sioux, will be sharing an interactive and family-friendly presentation about native culture from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Indianola.

Cawthorn said that the idea to hold events to share Native American culture started when one of her children was learning about Native Americans at school.

“One of my kids asked their teachers if they would be able to come in and share and the teacher was super excited and they had a really good time. The other students learned a lot and it just opened up a lot of really good conversations,” Cawthorn said.

All across Iowa, rivers, towns, and counties are named for the Native American tribes that called these lands home.

To learn more about An Evening of Native History, Culture, and Storytelling, visit the event’s Facebook page.