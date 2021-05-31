Indianola planning statue for Korean War Medal of Honor recipient

INDIANOLA, Iowa — On a day when our nation pauses to reflect those who sacrificed their lives serving the U.S. military, Indianola held a parade, complete with a color guard, marching band and even people handing out candy. The parade concluded with a brief American Legion ceremony to honor those who paid for freedom with their lives.

Crowds lined the streets to enjoy the first parade in Indianola in over a year and to remember the reason for Memorial Day. Juanita Wilson traveled 40 miles from Lovilia for the parade.

“We have to say thanks for our service people that have fought for us and given their lives for us,” said Wilson. “Christian is my great grandson and I want him to understand what it means.”

Memorial Day can also be an important day for those who served and came home.

“I served in Desert Storm. I did see my share of friends leave and not come back,” said Russ Jones, a veteran from Indianola.

“It means a whole lot. I want to welcome all the veterans from all the wars who are still alive, home,” said Samuel Downey, a Vietnam veteran and Indianola native.

The community is also planning to honor a native son killed in the Korean War.

“Junior Edwards is the only Iowan to win the Medal of Honor in the Korean War and he’s from Indianola. We’re going to put a life-sized bronze statue up here in the cemetery,” said Dennis Dop of the Indianola American Legion Post. “He was killed taking out an enemy machine gun nest in the Korean War and ultimately gave his life and earned the Medal of Honor doing so.”

To learn more about this effort, contact the Indinaola American Legion.