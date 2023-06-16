DES MOINES, Iowa — An Indianola motorcyclist was arrested Thursday for allegedly fleeing from Iowa State Patrol troopers at high rates of speed, swerving in an out of traffic, and running red lights with a minor as his passenger.

At around 11:30 a.m. Iowa State Patrol troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a motorcyclist on I-235. The motorcyclist, later identified as 19-year-old Dominique Earl Taylor, was observed driving recklessly, passing maintenance vehicles at a high rate of speed, running red lights, and using the shoulder to pass traffic. All while, court document show, he had a minor passenger on the bike.

Taylor allegedly stopped several times during the pursuit with troopers, but when approached by a trooper would flee from the scene, according to court documents.

Taylor has also been accused of operating the motorcycle while under the influence. When troopers apprehended Taylor they found a THC vape pen in his possession, but he refused to perform field sobriety tests, a breathalyzer test, and refused to provide a urine sample, court documents state.

Taylor was arrested and charged with child endangerment, operating while under the influence – first offense, eluding – speeds 25 over limit, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Polk County Jail.