Indianola Mayor Kelly Shaw Speaks Out on Resignation

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Kelly Shaw, turned in his resignation as Mayor of Indianola, Monday night. He cited his inability to do his job, due to always being blocked by a 6-0 council majority. He also cited a lack of transparency in making City policy. The resignation was effective at noon Tuesday.

“We have a tendency of not listening to constituents, one of my concerns certainly is transparency so I talked about that to the council encouraging greater transparency greater back-and-forth,” said Shaw. “As I begin to look at the different policies are being implemented in the different procedures that were being followed, I felt as if that transparency was disappearing.”

Mayor Pro-Tem Greta Southhall will be acting mayor. The Council has 60 days to name a replacement for Shaw.

“All city officials, elected and appointed, follow the codes and laws established by the state and city government,” wrote City Manager Ryan Waller in a statement. “Policies enacted by the city are modeled after best practices provided by the Iowa League of Cities, as well as other metro communities.”

“It became clear to me that the harder I tried the more resistance I got.,” said Shaw. “This is on the back of years of attempts to get me fired at Iowa State University and at the University of Iowa, calls claimed me, intimidating people with guns and weapons and what have you, so ultimately I just decided enough was enough.”

Shaw said he regrets stepping down in the middle of the term, and thanked those who supported him as mayor.