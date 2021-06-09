Indianola man identified as victim in Rathbun Lake drowning

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa – An Indianola man has been identified as the victim of an accidental drowning on Rathbun Lake last week.

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says 79-year-old Ralph Rosenberger died June 4th.

Witnesses told officials they saw Rosenberger fishing from a boat and five minutes later saw him floating in the water unresponsive. They called 911 at 1:43 p.m. and emergency personnel arrived just three minutes later to find boaters performing CPR on the man.

Further lifesaving efforts by emergency responders continued at the Island View Boat Ramp but Rosenberger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office performed the autopsy and says no foul play is suspected and has ruled Rosenberger died as a result of accidental drowning.