Arrest Warrant Issued for Indianola Man Charged in Nevada Teen’s Alcohol-Related Death

NEVADA, Iowa – Police in Nevada say an arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the alcohol-related death of a teen found deceased on a porch back in April.

A press release sent Wednesday morning from the Nevada Public Safety Department says an arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Austin Ray McFall of Indianola. The charge is supplying alcohol to a person under legal age resulting in a death.

Police say McFall provided alcohol to 18-year-old Taron Harmon, who was found dead on the porch of the residence at 235 Lincoln Highway, on April 19th.

As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nevada Chief of Police Ricardo Martinez II said McFall had not yet been taken into custody.

Martinez said the investigation into Harmon’s death is continuing and more charges could be possible.