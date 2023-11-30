INDIANOLA, Iowa — A dispute over Little League baseball in Indianola appears resolved.

Back in October, the Indianola Little League board considered dropping its affiliation with Little League and affiliating with a more competitive and expensive league like the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA). Two board members even resigned over the issue.

This week, board members voted to keep their longstanding affiliation with Little League and also create a separate competitive baseball league next year.

Board members say the competitive league will have no impact on the current recreation league.