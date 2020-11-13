Indianola Community Sharing Kindness with Teachers, Students

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Friday is World Kindness Day, and in honor of the occasion the Indianola Community Youth Foundation (ICYF) is doing what it can to spread joy to local teachers.

“This world that we’re living in today, it just seems like there’s a lot of negativity, and there’s a lot of reasons to get down to be quite frank. So this is just a little bit of brightness in these their day. The teachers, they are warriors. Sometimes it’s a, it’s a thankless job,” President of ICYF Casey Blake said.

The foundation gifted t-shirts to Indianola teachers and staff that say “Kindness always wins.”

“We just thought in this crazy time right now, it’s important to recognize our teachers that are working extra hard,” Kamie Haynes, ICYF board member said. “It’s such uncertain times that they needed a little happiness. So we said look, what can we do for them? We’re a board that personally likes t-shirts. We always are kind of known for doing a nice, soft, quality t-shirt.”

Teachers are using the display of kindness to share the importance of today with their students.

“Kindness is all around they just need to find it,” Indianola second-grade teacher Natalie Metzger said. “For them to be kind, caring, respectful students, they need to appreciate everyone and find the good in everyone. Being kind is easy, but it’s taking the time to actually do it and show it.”

Random Acts of Kindness has seven ways to start making kindness the norm in your daily life: