INDIANOLA, Iowa — After numerous complaints, the Indianola City Council voted unanimously Monday to remove all Native American imagery from city property.

The bulk of the removal will be in the police department. That will involve removing the logo from police cars, police badges and patches worn on police uniforms.

The logo has been used since 1985 and its removal is expected to cost $27,000.

The Indianola Police Department has already changed its profile picture on Facebook to a license plate.