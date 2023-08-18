DES MOINES, IOWA — Police left a suspected impaired driver no more room to run by pinning his vehicle and lifting its rear tires off the ground to end a chase that stretched cross two counties on Friday afternoon.

The incident started just before Noon in Indianola, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department, with a report of a possibly impaired driver urinating on the side of the road. When Indianola Police tried to pull the driver over, he sped off. The police pursuit continued onto Highway 5 where the driver exited at SW 9th Street in Des Moines. The driver hit a set of stop-sticks – flattening two tires – then turned into the parking lot of an apartment complex where he crashed into a car. Before the suspect could try to move, an officer pinned his vehicle in – driving under the bumper and lifting the suspect’s car off its back wheels.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene. His name has not been released.

Parizek says officers were forced to make a decision about whether or not to call off the chase as the suspect entered the city of Des Moines. He says that letting the driver go could have proven to be more dangers. “Under the circumstances and his driving behaviors, calling it off was probably not the best choice because he was going to continue on until somebody crashed,” Parizek said, “We were able to eliminate that option and take that out of the equation.”