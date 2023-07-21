Over 6,500 Iowa children are living in foster care waiting to be adopted by a family, according to data reported by the state. The reality is some never will, but by the end of the year a dozen Iowans in the foster care system will get their first experience living independently.

“Currently they live in a building with tiny bedrooms, they have a living room, they share a kitchen, and bathroom,” Chris Koepllin, CEO of Ellipsis said, “Very similar to a dorm. So, we’ve had lots of conversations about what that space should look like to get them ready to live completely on their own.”

The space Koepllin is referring to will be right above the Ellipsis headquarters along 11th Street on the south side of Des Moines. Ellipsis serves more than 750 kids and their families daily with residential care and treatment, counseling and therapy, behavioral health intervention services, care coordination and family support.

Twelve individuals, ages 16 to 21, currently living in foster care will get the keys to furnished apartments by the end of the year.

The $2.3 million project was funded by federal dollars allocated by Governor Kim Reynolds from the American Rescue Plan Act, combined with money from a private donor.

The goal is to prepare those aging out of foster care to be successful once they’re on their own.

“We’re teaching them how to budget, making sure they get to school, how to get up and take care of their day. The biggest part for them is going to be finding a peaceful setting where they have their own things, their own space and privacy where they can live like normal people. I tell people we’re finally giving these kids spaces they deserve to live in,” Koepllin said.

Those moving into the apartments can stay and receive support services until they’re 23, Koepllin said.

“They are our future employees and neighbors, so giving them this start will help ensure success as they set out on their own with the support knowing we still have their back,” Koepllin said.