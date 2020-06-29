Increased Need for Meals on Wheels Causes Funding Worries

DES MOINES, Iowa — Meals on Wheels has seen a 40 percent increase in demand for its at-home meal deliveries since the coronavirus pandemic started.

“Pre-COVID we were sending out about 4000 meals a week but throughout the pandemic we’ve been sending out over 6000 meals a week,” said Bambi Press, Meals on Wheels Nutrition Director.

Feeding all of those extra mouths was only possible due to emergency COVID-19 funding, but in a matter of days, that money runs out. Meals on Wheels has until Wednesday to come up with the remaining $100,000 needed to keep meeting the growing demand in the community.

