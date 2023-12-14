DES MOINES, Iowa — The spread of illnesses has caused an increase in absences among students and staff members according to school officials.

This comes after one school district in northeast Iowa closed school for two days because of elevated absences.

The superintendent of the Janesville Consolidated School District moved classes online on Wednesday and Thursday after 127 students and 13 staff members were sick, according to a Facebook post by the district.

Superintendent BJ Meaney told KWWL that the spread of illnesses like COVID-19, the flu, strep, and pink eye impact the classroom experience.

He said, “The culture and the environment changes. We had a second-grade class, that originally, normally has 38 kids. We had 22 here yesterday. I mean that’s almost half the class. You’re trying to teach and you want the kids to learn but it’s different. It just feels different, it looks different, it sounds different.”

The district’s custodians sanitized the school starting Wednesday, and classes are expected to resume on Friday.

While school districts in central Iowa haven’t closed like Janesville, they are still being affected by the rise of school sicknesses.

Des Moines Public Schools put out a statement saying they’ve seen an increase in absences recently because of illnesses like COVID-19, the flu, RSV, etc.

Their statement read in part, “Like many places around the state [and] country, we have seen an increase in student and staff absences due to illness. This is due to a variety of illnesses in the community including the flu, COVD, RSV, and other viruses. We work closely with the Polk County Health Department, and will continue as planned and scheduled for classes and events at DMPS.”

There has also been an overall decrease in immunization rates for students in Polk County.

In the 2022 School Immunization Report, the Polk County Health Department saw that the percentage of unvaccinated students has increased over the last two years.

Before that, from 2016 to 2020, they saw an overall decrease in the amount of unvaccinated students.

The total number of unvaccinated students in 2022 was 4,190. The department said that they’ve seen an elevated amount of student seek religious exemptions.

The 2023 report is set to come out later this winter.

The Polk County Health Department said that they believe this decrease in vaccination rates is the result of vaccine hesitancy from misinformation and disinformation surrounding vaccines that was spread during the pandemic.

The Department of Health and Human Services is running a state-wide program called Ask Your Provider, which encourages people to speak with their providers about vaccine concerns.

Free Covid tests are also available for free online.