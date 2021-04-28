Incentives to Get Immunized: $100 Savings Bonds, Free Gift Cards

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the past few months, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds declined to offer a goal of what percentage of adults vaccinated against COVID-19 would be possible. She said that traditionally, about four in ten adults get vaccinated for the season flu. Wednesday, the governor offered a goal that nearly doubles that.

“We can hit 65,” she said of her goal for May, “in June hitting 75….do what we can do to drive those numbers.”

That figure would reach the 70-85 percent goal of White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The governor suggested mobile clinics at places like I-Cubs minor league baseball games in Des Moines, as well as local farmers’ markets as ways to immunize people where they socialize.

West Virginia’s governor is offering $100 savings bonds. Companies like Wells Fargo provides paid time off for employees to get vaccinated. The University of Iowa gives gift cards for students to use in the downtown entertainment district.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports that more than one million adults have been fully vaccinated in the state. That’s roughly 46% of the adult population.

“….encourage people to get vaccinated,” the governor said, “We’re going to be anywhere and everywhere.”

She said her staff is working this week on identifying events occurring across the state to set up mobile clinics and talking with community leaders for ideas.