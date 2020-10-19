 

 

In-Person Learning Begins for Des Moines Elementary School Students

DES MOINES, Iowa – While Des Moines preschoolers begin their second week of hybrid-learning, elementary students are beginning their first by heading back to classes.

About 60 percent of families in the Des Moines Public School District chose the hybrid learning model, which will have kids learning in person at least half the time. Masks are required, and meals will be eaten at the desks.

Next Monday, middle-schoolers go back.

High school students don’t make the switch until November 10th but sports and extra-curricular activities can start November 7th.

