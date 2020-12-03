In a World of Distance Learning, Protect Your Kids’ Hearing Health

URBANDALE, Iowa – Many students are learning from home during this pandemic. In order to hear their teachers or avoid distractions while virtual learning, they might be wearing headphones more often. Audiologists say that could lead to hearing loss if not done safely.

Dr. Amanda Gerst is an audiologist at Woodard Hearing Centers. She said this isn’t a new issue, but it’s one that’s been put into focus with the pandemic.

“There are kids leaving high school with slight to mild hearing loss,” Dr. Gerst said. “Headphones [have] been around for years. I mean the first generation I think with Apple iPhones didn’t have limiting so then you can get incredibly high, really dangerous levels very quickly.”

Dr. Gerst explains the only way to protect your hearing is to limit the noise (turn down the volume) and limit headphone usage. A good rule of thumb: you should not be able to hear what’s coming out of headphones when you walk by.

She said doing what you can as a parent to prevent hearing loss in your kids will be worth it in the long run.

“It’s hard with kids to tell them you really shouldn’t turn this up, it’s not safe,” Dr. Gerst said, “but it’s necessary. Those hearing cells, those ear cells do not repair themselves. So damage that you do when you’re younger, it’s going to be there forever. So as long as you can protect them now, that’s your best bet.”

Dr. Gerst also explains that masks have made more people in general notice hearing issues. That’s because people rely so heavily on reading lips that when a mask is covering them, their hearing loss is brought to their attention.

If this is something you think impacts you, call your doctor or audiologist.