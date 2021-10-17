IMT Des Moines Marathon returns for its 20th year

DES MOINES, Iowa — The IMT Des Moines Marathon was back this weekend after missing 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The marathon brought nearly 6,000 runners to the city over the weekend. In 19 months since the last race in 2019, the organizers of the event are just happy to see people cross the finish line.

“I really can’t put it into words,” Chris Burch, the Director of Racing and Events for the IMT Des Moines Marathon said. “To come back and offer a live event in person. Not only for athletes in the city of Des Moines and state of Iowa but across the country and around the world we have 10 different countries and 49 states participating in this.”

Burch added that 5,000 Iowans participated in the events of the weekend. In total, there were 5,700 runners taking place in the races. With the beautiful weather over the weekend, people from out of town were able to enjoy what the city of Des Moines has to offer. Burch said he was honored to be able to show off the town.

“That is the best part of my job, I am a public health advocate, but I am also an advocate for the city of Des Moines, which I absolutely love. It is a great opportunity for me to showcase our city,” Burch said.

As people came across the finish line, they heard encouraging cheers from the crowd and over the speakers. For all the training that goes into running a marathon, it paid off today.

“The athletes that put in the training the preparation and they stuck through everything the last 6 months,” Burch said. “They were rewarded today with the 20th annual IMT Des Moines Marathon. And there are smiles all around.”

The IMT Des Moines Marathon returns to the city next year on October 16, 2022.