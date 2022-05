ADEL, IOWA — When the Iowa Girls’ State Golf tournament wrapped up on Friday in Adel, the course saved the worst for last. Golfers faced a nearly impossible putt on the 18th green, with the hole location on a slope coupled with high winds. A WHO 13 camera caught some of the worst the hole had to throw at golfers. The average score on the hole was reportedly a quadruple bogey.

