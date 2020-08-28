 

Drought and Derecho Impacting Iowa Crops

AMES, Iowa — The summer of 2020 will go down as a year of the one-two punch against Iowa crops. Earlier in the summer, conditions were really dry in west-central Iowa, which is still the center of the drought in Iowa. The area of Iowa that’s under some sort of drought is grown to include most every part of the state.

Then on Aug. 10 the derecho storm rolled through flattening crops from central Iowa into eastern Iowa.

On Friday, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship held an online seminar to discuss what could be expected in the fall harvest in light of the drought and derecho.

“There’s quite a few complications that arise when we have a large grain quality issue,” said Charles Hurburgh of Iowa State University. “This is probably the largest one I’ve seen the largest area coverage of multiple problems that I’ve seen.”

Farmers were given a number of things to consider as the fall harvest approaches.

“Take an active role in scouting regularly the situation is changing,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “As you start to make your harvest plan, be talking to your elevator grain handler about what would happen or how would you handle lower quality grain, and be thinking about your propane needs and be planning ahead.”

Hurburgh said that if grain will be harvested to sell, be aware of what type of toxins may be in the crop due to mold or alfa-toxins caused in drought-stressed corn.

“They may have some concerns or restrictions even on what grain will be taken,” said Hurburgh. “Have a conversation before hand. Rather win the load on the scales.”

Hurburgh said the reduced grain harvest will mean less storage needed. Around 120 million bushels of storage was lost in the storm. Hurburgh said he thinks that would not be a big problem in the fall.

