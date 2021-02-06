Illinois Trucker relfects on Thursday Blizzard Near Newton

NEWTON, Iowa — When the blizzard started roaring near Newton on Thursday, truck driver Jason Self was surprised by how bad the weather got so quickly.

“Next thing I know,I see lights right ahead of me you know just that close right ahead of me and I hit the brakes and it wasn’t slowing down,” said Self. I hit the brakes little harder next thing I know I’m off flying off into the median, controling it to keep from hitting that fence.

Self and his son were uninjured, but they had just come through the east bound spot which would later close due to a 40 car pile-up.

“When we went through there there was a semi off on going on westbound, there was a semi on the right side and a semi off on the left, side.”

They called the State Patrol, and were advised to wait in their truck.

“Pretty soon we saw all these cop cars with lights on heading westbound, but we didn’t know why,” said Self.

The conditions leading up to Self going off were not good.

“After a while it just started getting heavier and heavier was like a fog was in there with it you know I just got denser next thing I know there’s no visibility,” said Self.

The Carbondale IL trucker said the trucks are often in a hurry, as many carry time sensitive loads.

“Around big trucks do you know big trucks cannot stop on a dime, especially in bad weather you got a big truck off you’re taking a big risk you know because if they have to slam on the brakes they’re going to there’s a high possibility of jackknifing,” said Self. “There’s a high possibility of causing a severe accidents like, forty-car pile up, you know it’s just you can control a car better than you can a big rig.”

Self was able to get his truck pulled from the median on Friday afternoon, so he could continue on toward home base.