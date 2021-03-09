Illinois Man Killed When Car Hit Semi-Truck Near Southeast Polk High School

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating after an Illinois man was killed when a car he was in hit a semi-truck near Southeast Polk High School early Tuesday morning.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the collision happened just before 1:30 a.m. A car driven by 34-year-old Zachary Willer of Pleasant Hill was traveling eastbound on Highway 163 when it struck a semi-truck. Troopers say the truck was traveling eastbound as well after stopping at the traffic light at NE 80th Street.

A passenger in Willer’s vehicle, 23-year-old Dean Goodenough of Maple Park, Illinois died at the scene.

Willer and another passenger, 23-year-old Kyleigh Jeffrey of Des Moines, were transported to Mercy One in Des Moines for treatment. The severity of their injuries is not known.

The driver of the semi-truck, 26-year-old Abdullahi Abdullahi of Eden Prairie, Minnesota was not injured in the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.