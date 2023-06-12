MARSHALL COUNTY, IOWA — An Illinois man is in jail tonight in Marshall County after a long, but brief run from authorities Monday afternoon. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was westbound on Highway 30 when a car flew past in the eastbound lanes while traveling 110 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.

The deputy was able to get the driver to stop initially, but the driver then took off – once again topping 100 mph. As the chase entered Tama County, deputies were able to use stop-sticks to flatten three tires on the car. Eventually it came to a stop and its driver was taken into custody.

Keenon Davis, 28, of Northlake, Illinois is charged with Eluding, Reckless Driving, Excessive Speed and Failure to Obey a Stop Sign. He’s being held on at $2,000 bond in the Marshall County Jail.