IHCA, AARP Discuss Safely Opening Long Term Care Facilities

DES MOINES, Iowa — We are six months into the COVID-19 pandemic and many of Iowa’s elder population is still living inside long term care facilities without being able to have in-person visitation.

AARP Iowa’s State Director, Brad Anderson, said Iowa’s nursing homes are dealing with two dueling crises right now. The first, being the global pandemic that is threatening the lives of these residents. Secondly, is the social isolation and senior loneliness that’s damaging not only the spirit of residents, but their loved ones as well.

“We’re not able to address the second issue of social isolation, until we address the first issue of how to keep our residents safe from this virus. It is a big problem and unfortunately I believe, and AARP believes, that the conversation isn’t happening the way we want it to happen,” Anderson said.

The Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA) President and CEO, Brent Willett, said there are efforts currently in place to start to open up facilities safely.

“We want to make sure that everyone’s aware that nursing homes in Iowa and around the country are now required to test each staff member at least weekly in Iowa in counties with a positivity rate of 5 percent or higher, which is most counties in Iowa,” Willett said.

IHCA, which represents 90 percent of long term care facilities in the state, said these tests are happening and if any staff member test positive that triggers testing for all residents. At this time, the testing is only required in nursing homes, but not for long.

“[Wednesday], the federal government started shipping testing machines to every assisted living community in Iowa,” Willett said. “So we expect additional surveillance testing of assisted living residents and staff will begin shortly.”

For those facilities with independent living or senior living apartments, there’s not a current required testing protocol.

According to AARP Iowa, approximately 550 residents and staff in Iowa’s nursing homes and other long term care facilities have died related to COVID-19. That’s about 50 percent of the state’s current death toll, yet those living in nursing homes only make up 1 percent of the overall state population.

“The math, just doesn’t work. What are we doing to address this crisis?” Anderson asked. “We talk a lot about schools opening for example, and I’ve got kids in school so I understand that, but we really need to talk about how do we get to a path where we’re opening nursing homes to safe visitation. We’re nowhere near that right now.”

Willett said recently the Iowa Department of Public Health released a 30 page document outlining the steps that need to happen in order to open up safely. Primarily, it focuses on virus activity in the county where a nursing home is located. Counties must have a 14 day decline in positivity rates to reach the next phase of opening.

“We know of a number of facilities that are already in phase three, meaning that they have a fairly widespread visitation available to families and residents, a lot more are in phase two, which has a limited number but still allows visitors and some remain in phase one which is which is fairly limited visitation,” Willett said. “So there is a plan in place, and every nursing facility in Iowa is anxious to get visitors back into the building. It’s beginning to happen and we think it’s happening in a safe, effective way.”

Still, the AARP is calling for mandated regular testing for residents and staff, better access to personal protective equipment (PPE), and addressing the workforce shortage that’s only gotten worse since this pandemic.

“We need a more robust conversation about long term care in Iowa. We need to know when are we going to get to a point where we have in person visitation and it’s safe to do so. We need to get to a point where this virus is no longer blowing through these nursing homes, but we are stopping it at the door, which means you need testing and PPE to do that,” Anderson said.

IHCA said as a state, Iowa has performed better than the rest of the nation in regards to caseloads in nursing homes. Data derived from the National Healthcare Safety Network system, which is the national database all nursing homes have to report into daily regarding COVID-19 activity, shows as of August 16th Iowa only has 4 percent of nursing homes reporting new cases, compared to the 12 percent nationally.

Courtesy: Iowa Health Care Association

Anderson does give credit to Iowa for providing transparent reporting early on about which facilities had outbreaks and which ones did not, but he said now it’s time to do a better job in communicating directly with family members. They have a right to know about facilities’ testing procedures, their PPE supply, and what they can facilitate for visitation, even if it’s virtual to start.

“The number one story we are getting right now is that people are having to talk to their loved ones through a window. We all know that there are a lot of people in nursing homes that don’t understand why people are standing outside a window, and not visiting them in person. This is just heartbreaking. We need to get to a point where we are communicating better with families and residents on what the path to success is,” Anderson said.

Long term care facilities are required to notify families within 24 hours of any outbreak of COVID-19 in the facility. Willett also said many skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities are already holding outdoor face-to-face visitations with appropriate PPE.

AARP Iowa is asking all family members to contact their elected representatives, both at the federal and the state level and let them know that we need a more robust conversation about long term care in Iowa.

“We are beginning to talk about protocols for issuing vaccinations to staff members and residents as early as this Fall,” Willett responds. “That’s a real thing that’s going to begin to happen. So we are beginning to see the end of this crisis. It is still a ways out, but knowing that long term care residents in particular are being prioritized for vaccinations is going to make a huge difference in ensuring that things get back to some semblance of normal, they can start to see their loved ones longer. We know how challenging this has been and I really feel confident that the next six months are going to be a better six months than the previous six.”