DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley isn’t warning Iowans to cancel a trip to Mexico, but he does want them to think it through ahead of time, following the attack on four Americans who drove into Mexico last Friday.

Law enforcement suspects that the shootings were a tragic case of mistaken identity by a drug cartel. The four family friends had been driving into Mexico from Texas so that one could get a cosmetic surgical procedure, according to friends. But two of them got killed when bullets struck their minivan.

The U.S. Department of State warned Americans not to travel to the region of that attack, Tamaulipas state, because of the risk of organized crime and kidnapping.

Should Iowans cancel their spring break plans to Mexico?

“I hate to give advice without talking to our State Department first,” Grassley told WHO 13 on Wednesday. “Because sometimes on called on that to get advice for specific American families.”

Grassley said the recent violence shows the dangers of drug cartels in Mexico. “I think driving through Mexico, I wouldn’t advise. But flying to some places…and you’ll have to check out where these are…but there are some places that you fly into — and as long as you don’t travel Mexico– they’re a safe place to vacation.”

Traveling, especially flying, to population destinations is also more expensive this year. Costs are up 31% to Orlando, Florida, and 51% to Cancun, Mexico, according to Airlines Reporting Corp.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told WHO 13 that travelers through Des Moines should get help in the future. The Des Moines International Airport is receiving $10.8 million to help replace its terminal that was built in 1948.

“We know that U.S airports need and deserve upgrades and improvements. We’ve got a lot of facilities. They have been there for a long time, sometimes longer than was originally planned,” Buttigieg said. “Des Moines is a great example of that, an airport that I know very well, certainly treated us very well traveling often to Iowa. But it’s certainly one that also has a terminal that needs to be placed. It dates back to 1948 before you even had the jet engine routinely used in American air travel. And it’s time for a change.”