IDPH weekly update: 39 more COVID-19 deaths, outbreaks at long term care facilities double

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is providing its once-weekly update on the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, showing that long term care outbreaks have doubled again and 39 more Iowans deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed.

In the last seven days there have been 8,907 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa. That is an average of 1,272 cases per day and an increase in new cases of 16% from last week. A total of 432,982 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19.

Outbreaks of COVID-19 are now being reported at 16 long term care centers in Iowa. Last week there were eight outbreaks reported and four the week before.

Thirty-nine more COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the last seven days as well. Those deaths did not necessarily occur in the last seven days and the figure likely includes back-dated data to previous weeks.

The statewide average positivity rates for the state over the last seven and 14 days are both 8.6%. That is an increase in both rates from the previous week when the 7-day rate was 8.3% and the 14-day was 8.2%.

A total of 1,612,253 Iowans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That represents 49.2% of the state. 18,696 Iowans completed their vaccine in the last week.

Hospitalization data will be updated around midnight tonight online. Last week the state was at its highest level of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since early January of this year.