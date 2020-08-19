IDPH Reports State COVID-19 Deaths Top 1,000

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows more than 1,000 Iowans have now died from COVID-19. Sixteen more deaths have been reported as well as 580 new cases of the virus diagnosed.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The IDPH still hasn’t publicly acknowledged a glitch in its reporting of the numbers that was discovered by an Iowa City nurse practitioner, which skewed the number of confirmed cases. It’s also unclear whether the numbers are affected by an underreporting of negative tests at a clinic in Webster County.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 53,497. Over the last 24 hours, 5,529 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 41,968 are recovered. That means 466 people were reported as recovered in the last 24 hours.

The overall positivity rate for testing to date is at 9.4%.

These results stem from testing of 569,968 individuals thus far.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 1,003 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 532 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 33 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 299 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s up by 12 from the previous day. Ninety of those patients are in intensive care with 33 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 2,970 inpatient hospital beds available and 461 ICU beds available. There are also 760 ventilators available across the state.

According to a message on the state’s COVID-19 website, hospitalization numbers may fluctuate due to long term care facilities moving residents to hospitals due to power outages from last week’s derecho.

Fivecounties in Iowa now have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. Those counties are Clinton, Davis, Humboldt, Lucas, and Wright. Humboldt County’s average is 23.4% and Wright County’s is 19.1%.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,938 people who tested positive out of the 45,058 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.