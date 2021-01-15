IDPH Reports Six More COVID-19 Deaths and 1,347 Positive Coronavirus Tests

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting six more COVID-19 deaths in the state and the positive coronavirus tests of another 1,347 Iowans.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths did not necessarily occur during that time period as most data provided by the state is backdated.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 4,257 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 1,729 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 81 long term care facilities in Iowa, a decrease of four since Thursday.

There are 513 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s a decrease of 19 patients from the previous day. Of the hospitalized patients, 91 are in intensive care and 35 of them are on ventilators. Statewide, there are 2,900 inpatient hospital beds available and 404 ICU beds available. There are also 935 ventilators available across the state.

A total of 302,789 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus in Iowa, including 1,347 in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve tested positive, 263,833 are listed as recovered from the virus by the state. Thus far, 1,414,805 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 21.4% of them tested positive.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days stands at 13.2%. That’s down from 13.6% the day before.

Thirty-six of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. The top three counties are: Monroe 29.9%, Ringgold 25.1%, Madison 23.4%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data continually in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.