IDPH Reports One More COVID-19 Death, 425 New Coronavirus Cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show one more Iowan has died from COVID-19 and 425 new coronavirus cases have been reported.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 4,139 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 1,680 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 86 long-term care facilities in Iowa.

The 425 new coronavirus cases raise the statewide total of positive tests to 296,866. Of those who’ve tested positive, the state considers 256,151 to be recovered from the virus. To date, 1,396,435 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 21.2% of them tested positive.

There are 555 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s an increase of 15 from the previous day. Of the hospitalized patients, 96 are in intensive care and 36 are on ventilators. There are 3,000 inpatient hospital beds, 397 ICU beds and 911 ventilators available statewide.

The statewide average positive rate for the last 14 days stands at 14.6%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data continually in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.