IDPH Reports 775 More COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death in Iowa

Iowa — Statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health show another 775 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more Iowan has died as a result of the virus.

The numbers are based on testing results reported to the state’s coronavirus tracking website in the last 24 hours between 10:00 a.m Tuesday and 10:00 a.m Wednesday.

A total of 76,050 Iowans have now tested positive for the virus since March. 55,005 of them are considered recovered by the state. 712,919 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. 89.5% of them have tested negative.

The statewide positive rate for Tuesday was 9.8% among the 5,164 lab test results reported.

The death of one more Iowans raises the statewide death toll from COVID-19 to 1,234. 653 of those deaths were among residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 38 outbreaks affecting 898 staff and residents at long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are currently 291 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s an increase of seven patients in the last 24 hours. There are 79 patients in the ICU with COVID-19 and 32 patients on ventilators. There are 2,900 in-patient beds available across the state, as well as 427 ICU beds and more than 700 ventilators.

Five Iowa counties now have an average positive rate above 15% over the last two weeks. That is the threshold set by the Reynolds administration to determine an outbreak in a school district. The list of counties topping the threshold includes Sioux, Lyon, Plymouth, O’Brien and Henry counties.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.