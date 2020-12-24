IDPH Reports 71 More COVID-19 Deaths, 1,425 More Positive Coronavirus Cases in Iowa

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the COVID-19 related deaths of another 71 Iowans and the positive coronavirus test results of an additional 1,425 Iowans.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of Iowans who’ve died from COVID-19 now stands at 3,739, including 71 deaths reported on Thursday. Of those who’ve died, 1,137 were residents of long term care facilities in Iowa. There are currently 127 long term care facilities in the midst of coronavirus outbreaks.

The total number of Iowans who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus now stands at 272,444. That includes 1,425 positive test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve tested positive, 224,821 are considered recovered from the virus. To date, 1,332,941 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 20.4% of them tested positive. The statewide average positive rate for the state over the last 14 days currently stands at 12.4%.

There are currently 625 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, including 127 patients in the ICU and 70 patients on ventilators. Those numbers are all down from the previous day. There are more than 3,000 inpatient hospital beds available statewide as well as 386 ICU beds and 815 ventilators.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.