DES MOINES, Iowa – Parents of infants will want to check their pantries. Abbott Nutrition is recalling baby formula because of possible bacteria contamination.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is working hard to get the word out. Director Kelly Garcia says if you’ve recently fed your baby with one of the products and they’re fine, you don’t need to do anything. But if you’ve fed your baby and they are sick, you should call your healthcare provider.

If you do have one of the affected products, Garcia says don’t throw it away. Families, including those in the WIC program, may take their affected product to retailers to exchange for other formula options, gift cards, or other store credit as outlined in their store policy.

Garcia says IDPH has made IT changes to allow WIC families to use their benefit to purchase an alternate product, and Iowans can also use snap benefits to buy similar formula.

With formula already in short supply, Garcia says the recall has caused even more strain but they’re doing what they can to make sure families don’t go without.

“Luckily, we’ve seen a number of retailers step forward and our WIC local agencies always stand at the ready to make sure that our clients can navigate easily,” Garcia said. “We really want to assist going into the weekend and a federal holiday where some agencies may be closed on Monday, to assist those Iowans make sure that they have easy access to feed their babies.”

Garcia is asking Iowans to only buy what they need for now to give the manufacturer and retailers time to replace products.

If you’re unable to find formula, call the WIC hotline at 515-281-6650.