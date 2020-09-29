IDPH Eases COVID-19 Quarantine Guidelines Based on Mask Usage

JOHNSTON, Iowa – New recommendations on quarantine guidelines for people exposed to individuals with COVID-19 have been released by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Dr. Caitlin Pedati originally spoke about the changes during a news conference Tuesday morning. They say recent studies about the spread of coronavirus when masks are used, have them deviating from the CDC’s recommendations of a 14-day quarantine.

The new guidelines apply to non-healthcare and non-residential settings only. It does apply to businesses, schools, and child care settings.

Those who have been in close contact with COVID-19 positive individuals will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days if a mask or face covering was worn consistently by both the positive case and close contacts.

Close monitoring of symptoms is still recommended.

If someone is already in quarantine but wore a face covering while in close contact with a COVID-19 individual who also wore a mask or face covering, they can exit quarantine.

The IDPH says quarantine is still necessary for close contacts in a healthcare and residential setting.

(Iowa Department of Public Health)