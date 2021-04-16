IDPH: 830,000+ Vaccinated in Iowa; 13 Additional COVID-19 Deaths Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show 13 more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and there are 468 new cases of the virus being reported.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of individuals who have tested positive to 359,145.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 5,870 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 2,296 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are three long-term care facilities in Iowa reporting outbreaks of COVID-19.

A vaccine dashboard on the IDPH’s website shows 833,502 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 390,494 people have gotten the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

There are 226 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state, that’s an increase of 11 from the previous day. Over the last 24 hours, 43 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 50 are in intensive care and 19 of them are on ventilators.

These results stem from 4,647,153 total completed tests.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days stands at 4.6%. That is down from 4.7% the previous day. The state’s seven-day-average positive rate decreased from 4.6% to 4.3%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The state is providing resources at vaccinate.iowa.gov to help Iowans find a vaccine provider. All Iowans age 16 and up became eligible to receive a vaccine on April 5th.

The IDPH is updating this data continually in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.