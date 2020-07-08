IDPH: 7 More COVID-19 Deaths, 414 New Cases Diagnosed

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows seven more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 414 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.

The new numbers reflect testing reported over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 732 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 387 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 18 long term care facilities in Iowa. Since the previous day, one more outbreak has been confirmed.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 414 bringing the total number of positive tests to 32,343.

There are 165 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That number remained stable from the previous day. Forty-four of those patients are in intensive care with 23 of them on ventilators. There are 773 ventilators available statewide.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 25,868 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 344,474 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,381 people who tested positive out of the 34,273 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.