IDPH: 7 More COVID-19 Deaths, 181 New Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The most recent numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website show seven more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and another 181 people have tested positive for the virus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 885 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 476 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 22 long term care facilities in Iowa, which means two more facilities were added to the list from the day before.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 181, bringing the total number of positive tests to 45,982. The overall positivity rate for testing is at 9.3%.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 33,923 are recovered.

There are 243 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s an increase of two from the previous day. Seventy-five of those patients are in intensive care with 32 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,440 inpatient hospital beds available and 501 ICU beds available. There are also 788 ventilators available across the state.

These results stem from testing of 491,929 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,774 people who tested positive out of the 39,590 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.