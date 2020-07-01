IDPH: 5 More COVID-19 Deaths, 349 New Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows the state saw five more deaths attributed to COVID-19 and more than 300 people have tested positive.

The new numbers reflect testing reported over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 717 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 366 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 20 long term care facilities in Iowa.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 349, bringing the total number of positive tests to 29,290.

There are 149 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s an increase from the previous day’s number of hospitalizations, which was 133. Thirty-seven of those patients are in intensive care with 21 of them on ventilators.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 23,447 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 308,658 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,311 people who tested positive out of the 32,813 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.