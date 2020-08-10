IDPH: 49,000 Iowans Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows 268 more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more death has been reported due to the virus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 10:00 a.m. Monday.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 49,000. Over the last 24 hours, 2,546 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 37,247 are recovered. That means 161 people were reported as recovered in the last 24 hours.

The overall positivity rate for testing to date is at 9.4%.

These results stem from testing of 523,928 individuals thus far.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 931 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 498 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 25 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 224 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s a slight increase, up three from the previous day. Fifty-seven of those patients are in intensive care with 23 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,630 inpatient hospital beds available and 487 ICU beds available. There are also 752 ventilators available across the state.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,849 people who tested positive out of the 42,103 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.