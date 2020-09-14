IDPH: 3 More Deaths, 406 New Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows three more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 406 new cases of the virus have been identified through testing.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 10:00 a.m. Monday.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 74,767. Over the last 24 hours, 3,274 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 53,319 are recovered. That means 199 people were reported as recovered in the last 24 hours.

The overall positivity rate for testing to date in the state is at 10.6%.

These results stem from testing of 703,684 individuals thus far.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 1,221 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 650 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 34 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 272 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s down two from the previous day. Of those patients, 75 are in intensive care with 29 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,270 inpatient hospital beds available and 442 ICU beds available. There are also 778 ventilators available across the state.

Six Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are Bremer, Carroll, Chickasaw, Lyon, Plymouth, and Sioux counties. Sioux County has 23.3% and Lyon has 18%.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 3,201 people who tested positive out of the 53,218 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.