IDPH: 22 More COVID-19 Deaths, 1,516 New Cases Reported

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show 22 more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 1,516 new cases have been reported. Fifty-five of Iowa’s 99 counties have also reported positivity rates of 15% or higher.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 133,229. Over the last 24 hours, 3,671 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 95,422 are recovered. That means 1,609 people were reported as recovered in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate for testing was 13.5% for the last 24 hours. For the last 14 days it stands at 14.8%.

These results stem from testing of 988,210 individuals thus far.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 1,755 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 855 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 84 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 730 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s an increase of 12 from the previous day. Ninety-two people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. Of the hospitalized patients, 170 are in intensive care with 59 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,010 inpatient hospital beds available and 369 ICU beds available. There are also 739 ventilators available across the state.

Fifty-five Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. The top three are: Jackson 26%, Wayne 25.1%, O’brien 24.6%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.