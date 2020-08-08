IDPH: 13 More COVID-19 Deaths, 383 New Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thirteen more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 383 more Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The numbers reflect testing reported between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

A total of 48,112 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19. 36,850 of them are considered recovered by IDPH. 514,451 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19 with a positivity rate among them of 9.4%.

The state lists Friday’s positivity rate at 7.3% among 4,909 tests given.

With 13 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, a total of 925 Iowans have now died from the coronavirus. 496 of those who have died were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 26 outbreaks at long term care facilities in Iowa affecting 814 people.

Eight counties in Iowa now have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. Those counties are Clarke, Emmet, Franklin, Fremont, Humboldt, Lucas, Shelby and Webster. Webster County’s average is 26% and Humboldt County’s average is 22%.

There are currently 229 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19. That is an increase of six patients in the last 24 hours. Fifty-eight patients are currently in the ICU with COVID-19. Twenty-two of them are on ventilators.

Statewide there are more than 3,300 hospital beds available as well as 477 ICU beds and 810 ventilators.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,824 people who tested positive out of the 41,616 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.