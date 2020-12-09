IDPH: 102 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported, 2,543 New Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show 102 more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 2,543 new cases have been reported.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 248,782.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 3,021 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 1,127 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 141 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 894 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s down six from the previous day. Over the last 24 hours, 141 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is up by 30 from the day before. Of the hospitalized patients, 196 are in intensive care. One-hundred and twenty of those patients are on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,000 inpatient hospital beds available and 386 ICU beds available. There are also 840 ventilators available across the state.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days stands at 15.8%.

These results stem from testing of 1,261,909 individuals thus far.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 173,439 are recovered.

Sixty-six of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. The top three counties are: Kossuth 32.1%, Cherokee 31.1%, Ida 25.2%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.