POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities released the name of the teen boy who died in a crash earlier this month on Monday.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday August 12 emergency crews responded to a 911 call about a truck that had crashed and rolled into a ditch in the 3500 block of NE 86th Ave. in Ankeny. Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene and found a Chevrolet Silverado on its top in the north ditch.

The sheriff’s office said the truck was traveling westbound on NE 86th Ave. when the teen driver lost control, causing the truck to enter the ditch and roll.

Two teens were in the cab and three teens, including Gabriel James Martin, 16, were in the bed of the truck, according to the sheriff’s office. Martin passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash. The four other teens were not injured.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.