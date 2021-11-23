Identity of Perry man killed in Highway 141 crash released

GRIMES, Iowa – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash on Highway 141 Monday morning.

Officials say 47-year-old Faustino Mendez Castro of Perry died after his car was rear-ended by a pickup truck and pushed into a trailer in front of him.

It happened on southbound Highway 141 at its intersection with NE Beaverbrooke Blvd. around 10:40 a.m. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Mendez Castro was stopped behind a truck that was towing a trailer when his Nissan Sentra was struck from behind by a Ford pickup truck that failed to stop for the red light.

Mendez Castro died at the scene of the accident.

Officials have not released the name of the driver of the pickup that struck Mendez Castro’s car.

The investigation into the crash continues.