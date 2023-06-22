FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations has released the name of the man who was shot and killed by an Iowa sheriff’s deputy earlier this week.

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday night deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a family who locked themselves inside of a home while in a verbal dispute with another family member. When deputies arrived they found 30-year-old Matt Davis outside of the home with a handgun, the DCI said.

On several occasions Davis was ordered to drop the gun, but he refused and continued to point the gun at passing vehicles and the deputies, the DCI said. Deputies then shot Davis and despite lifesaving efforts being made he passed away at the scene.

According to the DCI, the gun Davis was seen brandishing at the deputies was later determined to be a pellet gun.

The DCI and the Iowa State Patrol are continuing to investigate this incident. Once the investigation is complete all findings will be sent to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office for review.