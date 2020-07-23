Identity of Man Found Shot to Death in Madison County Released

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa – Officials have identified a man believed to be the victim of a homicide.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Jonathan Hoffman’s body was found Tuesday night near the rural intersection of Macksburg Road and Grandview Lane. Officials say the Des Moines man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

They’re asking anyone who was in the area between 2 and 3:30 that afternoon to come forward if they saw anything suspicious.

Police have not said whether they have any suspects in the shooting.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the case.