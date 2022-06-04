DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship lifted an order that canceled all live bird exhibitions due to the highly pathogenetic avian influenza (HPAI) on Friday.

The United States Department of Agriculture have not confirmed a new case of HPAI for 30 days in Iowa. Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, said this was a welcome sign of progress for the state.

“While efforts will continue to prevent additional virus spread, we are pleased to resume poultry sales and exhibitions; a step made possible by our ability to respond quickly from the start,” Naig said.

All poultry exhibitions and sales must be registered with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at least 30 days before an event. The registration application can be found on the departments website.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is asking bird owners, commercial or backyard, to remain cautious and to report any unusual behavior, sickness, or deaths to state/federal officials.