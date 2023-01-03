DES MOINES, Iowa — Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved across the state on Tuesday morning causing icy conditions in northern Iowa.

Rainfall totals came in as high as 1.7″ in Polk City. Webster County reported around a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.

Polk City — 1.7″

Dexter — 1.6″

Greenfield — 1.6″

Ames — 1.48″

West Des Moines — 1.11″

Centerville — 1″

Marshalltown — .74″

The temperatures are slightly cooler in Northwest Iowa and this is where the roads are starting off slippery in spots. The Ice Storm Warning remains in effect for Northwest Iowa until noon. A Winter Weather Advisory will replace it and stay in effect until noon on Wednesday.

Travel will remain tricky in these communities until this strong storm system passes. An inch of light snow will fall across Northern Iowa Tuesday night. Temperatures start to drop Tuesday night which will cause some refreeze and likely slick roads again Wednesday morning.