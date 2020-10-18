Iconic Snookies Sign Damaged in Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa –An iconic sign in the Beaverdale neighborhood may be beyond repair after a Sunday morning car crash.

Snookies Malt Shop reported that a vehicle crashed into their legendary neon sign on the north end of their property near 41st Street and Beaver avenue sometime Sunday morning. Tire tracks and broken pieces of the sign were spread across the fresh snow. There did not appear to be any building damage to either Snookies or the dental business next door.



The intersection is not foreign to crashes. In late May on 41st street near the same location a woman was killed by a car while walking her dog.

Snookies closed for the season on Saturday. Due to current city ordinances ownership is unsure if they will be able to put the sign back up at all.