DES MOINES, Iowa — An iconic movie theater on Des Moines’ southside is reopening its doors.

Fleur Cinema & Cafe closed at the beginning of the pandemic and was known for playing art and indie films. Early Wednesday morning Fleur Cinema announced it signed an agreement with Fridley Theaters to get the screen flickering again.

Fridley Theatres operates 17 locations and 95 screens across the State of Iowa. Robert “Bob” Fridley, its founder, had long been a presence in the Des Moines movie landscape, owning several theatres in the metro. “We love The Fleur’s history and atmosphere,” said Fridley Theatres’ president Russell Vannorsdel, “and we look forward to honoring its legacy and rich tradition of moviegoing.”

Until the pandemic, Fleur Cinema & Cafe had been in operation since 2001 and owned by Michael Coppola. Owners are aiming to open the facility before October 1 which will be just in time for the fall Oscar season. It plans to showcase various academy award contenders.